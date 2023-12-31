Let Yatnal place documents of Covid scam before inquiry commission: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to place the documents, on the alleged multi-crore Covid scam during the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government, before the inquiry commission.
Speaking to reporters at Basapur airport near here, Siddaramaiah said, "Yatnal has accused the then chief minister Yediyurappa of irregularities to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in procuring medicine and equipment and treatment during the first Covid wave. We have constituted an inquiry commission to probe the alleged Covid-19 irregularities during the BJP rule. He (Yatnal) should give documentary evidence on the corruption charges he made to the Justice Michael D'Cunha Commission."
Reacting to H D Kumaraswamy's criticism on the need for appointing Yelburga Basavaraj Rayaraddi as economic adviser to CM, Siddaramaiah said, "Rayaraddi has some expertise in economic affairs. Hence, I appointed him as my adviser. Even Yediyurappa, when in power, appointed advisers, including one for economic affairs. Why did you not question then?," he said.