Let Yatnal place documents of Covid scam before inquiry commission: Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters at Basapur airport near here, Siddaramaiah said, "Yatnal has accused the then chief minister Yediyurappa of irregularities to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore in procuring medicine and equipment and treatment during the first Covid wave. We have constituted an inquiry commission to probe the alleged Covid-19 irregularities during the BJP rule. He (Yatnal) should give documentary evidence on the corruption charges he made to the Justice Michael D'Cunha Commission."