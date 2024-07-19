Life paralysed in Kodagu due to floods

DC visits Karadigodu village

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkatraj paid a visit to Karadigodu village in Siddapura which has been facing the threat of floods, on Friday night.

The DC asked the families dwelling in the river bank to immediately shift to the relief centre.

He meanwhile inspected the facilities at the relief centre opened at Swarnamala Kalyana Mantapa.

Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan, Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand Prakash Meena were present.

Six flood affected families in various villages in Kushalnagar were provided food kits by Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda.

Crops damaged

Owing to floods in River Cauvery, agricultural crops have been damaged in Huluse, Hebbale and surrounding villages in Hebbale Gram Panchayat limits in Kushalnagar.

Farmers complained that there has been a significant rise in the amount of water released from Harangi reservoir and the overflowing water has gushed into the fields in the neighbouring regions Huduguru, Mallenahalli, Madalapura Kaladevana Hosuru.

Apart from ginger, corn, areca, and coconut getting damaged, the fertile soil in the fields too are being washed away, they said and demanded compensation by the government.