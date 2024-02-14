Liquor sale at home: MLAs go after minister Timmapur

Bengaluru: Excise Minister R B Timmapur was cornered in the Assembly on Tuesday when BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju said liquor is being sold from homes in villages of his Doddaballapur constituency, about 40 km from Bengaluru.
When other BJP lawmakers joined the issue, Speaker U T Khader promised a separate discussion on this.
“People are purchasing liquor only to sell them at home. In Doddaballapur, 5-6 homes in every village are selling liquor purchased from local bars,” Dheeraj said.
Dheeraj said people are stocking up liquor beyond the stipulated limit. “According to me, no person can buy more than 2.5 litres of liquor. But Excise officials, like sales agents, are pressurising bars. Because of this, bars are illegally facilitating sale of liquor from home,” he said.
“In my booth Vaddarahalli, there have been 14 deaths of persons aged 28-40 in the last two years due to liver failure and other ailments,” Dheeraj said, adding that no action was taken despite him taking up the matter with the Police and Excise officials.
Dheeraj urged the minister to go after bars facilitating illegal liquor sale. “Authorities can find out which bar sold the stock. There’s a provision to cancel the bar’s licence if three cases are booked,” he said. “Also, under the CL-7 licence (hotels and lodges), liquor is being sold in retail, which isn’t allowed.”
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka intervened to say that liquor is sold “openly” in villages. “I saw this when I visited Doddaballapur last month,” he said.
Former home minister Araga Jnanendra said this was a state-wide problem. “The beat police only collects (money). When there’s pressure, they book one case and wash their hands off,” he said.
Even Speaker U T Khader urged the Excise minister to act against the officials concerned.
Timmapur said several measures have been initiated. “As per the existing law, we’re filing cases. We’re willing to take stricter action.”