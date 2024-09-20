Littérateur Hampa Nagarajaiah to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that littérateur Hampa Nagarajaiah is being invited to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year, while speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport.
CM Siddaramaiah added that several vokkaliga MLAs and ministers have given letters urging to form an SIT to investigate complaints related to allegations against BJP MLA Munirathna.
"Since there are serious allegations I am discussing with Home minister to assess and take the required step," he told.
Regarding allegation of denotification against Union Minister H D Kumarswamy he said, "Our ministers have released documents about this. I will look into them. He also said that HDK always makes hit and run statements.
In context to the Ganesh Chaturthi-related disharmony cases in the state, CM Siddaramaiah also said that the riots are not happening everywhere. "60,000 Ganesha statues were installed. There have been only two incidents related to 'Ganeshotsav' procession including the one in Nagamangala and another in Davanagere. We have already directed to take necessary action. DySP and Sub Inspector are suspended related to the Nagamangala incident. Such incidents are happening due to provocation for communal dishormony by BJP," he said.
Published 20 September 2024, 10:43 IST