Littérateur Hampa Nagarajaiah to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that littérateur Hampa Nagarajaiah is being invited to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara this year, while speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport.

CM Siddaramaiah added that several vokkaliga MLAs and ministers have given letters urging to form an SIT to investigate complaints related to allegations against BJP MLA Munirathna.

"Since there are serious allegations I am discussing with Home minister to assess and take the required step," he told.