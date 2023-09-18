Local dealers will not be left out in the cold, say vehicle plate makers in Karnataka

The Association of Registration Plates Manufacturers of India has refuted the claims made by the Akhila Karnataka Vehicle Number Plates Manufacturers’ and Sellers’ Association regarding the high-security registration plates (HSRPs) rule in the state.
The Karnataka transport department recently made HSRPs compulsory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. This has enraged local dealers, who feel it would benefit only a small group of manufacturers of these plates, throwing around 25,000 people and their families engaged in this out of business.
But in a statement to DH, the association’s representatives have stated that the allegations and apprehensions of the local dealers were not true.
Sudhir Goyal, association’s executive member and spokesperson, said that vehicle manufacturers were responsible for establishing partnerships with HSRP makers to replace old vehicle number plates with HSRPs.
“In 2011, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a notification addressed to the principal secretaries of the transport department and transport commissioners of all the states, urging them to take action against those involved in the production, sale and distribution of registration plates lacking the requisite HSRP features,” he said.
Goyal also pointed out that the ministry had issued another notification on June 9, 2023, advising states to blacklist unauthorised HSRP vendors, supplying non-compliant HSRPs in the open market.
“We would like to emphasise that one’s livelihood should not depend on illegal activities. Authorised HSRP dealers will require additional manpower to complete the affixation of HSRPs on over 2 crore old vehicles in the state, potentially creating more employment opportunities. All 25,000 local dealers could be attached to this effort.”
He also dismissed claims of favouritism among certain vehicle manufacturers in choosing HSRP suppliers, saying, “These companies have created a name for themselves in the industry and are trusted by vehicle manufacturers for the supply of HSRPs.”