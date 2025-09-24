Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

SIR a 'disruptive exercise like demonetisation': CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya

SIR may trigger mass disenfranchisement, vote theft, alleges Dipankar Bhattacharya
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 04:38 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDemonetisationECCPI(ML)

Follow us on :

Follow Us