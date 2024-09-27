Locals in Karnataka village demand construction of bridge over Bhadra river to facilitate connectivity

Kalasa: Villagers in Nellibeedu have demanded the construction of a bridge over the Bhadra River to facilitate connectivity to several hamlets nearby.
Currently, a suspension bridge built 25 years ago by the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company is the only means of connection to hamlets such as Ajjigadde, Arolli, Kattemane, Konemane, Chikkanadamane, Chowdibilu, Deete, Kabbanchi, and Karketota.
The bridge has now deteriorated, preventing villagers from transporting vehicles to their hamlets.
Villager Prashanth said that the demand for a bridge in Nellibeedu has been ongoing for two decades.
The villagers vented out their ire against the elected representatives who have not responded to their pleas.
On Wednesday, an elderly woman named Lakshmi had to be carried for three kilometers to receive medical treatment. Villagers insist on the provision of basic infrastructure, including a bridge, for their community.
Published 26 September 2024, 18:47 IST