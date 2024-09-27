Locals in Karnataka village demand construction of bridge over Bhadra river to facilitate connectivity

Kalasa: Villagers in Nellibeedu have demanded the construction of a bridge over the Bhadra River to facilitate connectivity to several hamlets nearby.

Currently, a suspension bridge built 25 years ago by the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company is the only means of connection to hamlets such as Ajjigadde, Arolli, Kattemane, Konemane, Chikkanadamane, Chowdibilu, Deete, Kabbanchi, and Karketota.

The bridge has now deteriorated, preventing villagers from transporting vehicles to their hamlets.