Ahead of Lok Sabha polls D K Shivakumar visits Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya

On preparations for the Lok Sabha election, D K Shivakumar said “We have fulfilled all the five guarantees promised to the people. The Congress has acted as per the promise made during the assembly elections. We will go before the voters to strengthen our hands further. We have done our job. Now, the voters will decide.

"Women are travelling in free buses and there by visiting pilgrimage centres. We are confident that people will remember us while casting their vote,” he added.

“I am confident of our guarantees. The Congress will win the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka,” he told mediapersons in Subrahmanya.

To a query on suspected Naxals in Subrahmanya, “we will discuss with officials. I will speak to the Deputy Commissioner,” he said.