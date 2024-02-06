Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress will win 22 seats from Karnataka, says Khandre

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said that the Congress is confident of winning 22 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.
To a query him contesting the Lok Sabha election, he said “the High Command will decide on the candidates contesting the election. As a district in charge minister of Bidar, I have a responsibility to ensure the victory of the candidate which the party fields. There are several aspirants wishing to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The suitable candidates will be selected by the party.”
When asked on Laxman Savadi following Jagadish Shettar in rejoining the BJP, the Minister “Savadi will not join BJP. All are with the Congress. A state level meeting of the Congress workers will be held in Mangaluru on February 17. We are all working for the party’s victory,” he said.
“The Congress has implemented guarantee schemes as promised and I am confident of votes blessing us once again,” he said.
“The Centre has been discriminating against Karnataka and the state is deprived of its legitimate dues from the centre. We are all staging a protest in Delhi on Wednesday. The Centre has failed to release fund under NDRF. The drought report has already been submitted and the centre failed to release funds to tackle drought, ” he alleged.
“The State government has not made any discrimination towards Kalyan Karnataka and Rs 3000 crore special grant has been released,” said the Minister.