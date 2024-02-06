Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress will win 22 seats from Karnataka, says Khandre

When asked on Laxman Savadi following Jagadish Shettar in rejoining the BJP, the Minister “Savadi will not join BJP. All are with the Congress. A state level meeting of the Congress workers will be held in Mangaluru on February 17. We are all working for the party’s victory,” he said.

“The Congress has implemented guarantee schemes as promised and I am confident of votes blessing us once again,” he said.

“The Centre has been discriminating against Karnataka and the state is deprived of its legitimate dues from the centre. We are all staging a protest in Delhi on Wednesday. The Centre has failed to release fund under NDRF. The drought report has already been submitted and the centre failed to release funds to tackle drought, ” he alleged.

“The State government has not made any discrimination towards Kalyan Karnataka and Rs 3000 crore special grant has been released,” said the Minister.