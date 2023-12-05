Lokayukta raid on house of State BJP chief's brother-in-law

Kalaburagi: Lokayukta sleuths have conducted a raid on the residence of State BJP president B Y Vijayendra's brother-in-law Dr Prabhuling Mankar here on Tuesday morning. Mankar has been serving as district health officer in Yadgir.
The team headed by Lokayukta SP A R Kurnool raided his house situated at Karuneshwar colony in the city.
They have also inspected the documents by visiting his farm house near here apart from his residence, office in Yadgir.
He had earlier served as district reproductive and child health officer.