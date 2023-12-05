Lokayukta raid on house of State BJP chief's brother-in-law

Kalaburagi: Lokayukta sleuths have conducted a raid on the residence of State BJP president B Y Vijayendra's brother-in-law Dr Prabhuling Mankar here on Tuesday morning. Mankar has been serving as district health officer in Yadgir.

The team headed by Lokayukta SP A R Kurnool raided his house situated at Karuneshwar colony in the city.