M M Hill temple earns Rs 3.24 cr during Shivaratri Jatra

The Male Mahadeshwara hill temple, a popular pilgrim centre in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district, has earned a revenue of Rs 3.24 crore during the 6-day Shivaratri Jatra Mahotsava, held from March 6 to 11.
Interestingly, the revenue does not include the collection from ‘Hundis’ (offering boxes) and money earned from accommodation.
The MM Hill Temple Authority has taken into account all other sources of revenue, like all kinds of utsavas, sevas, sale of laddus and other prasada, special entrance tickets, bags, stall contracts and others.
Among the six days, the highest revenue was earned on March 10 (Sunday) - Rs 87.92 lakh. The temple earned Rs 40.17 lakh on March 6, Rs 30.21 lakh on March 7, Rs 70.85 lakh on March 8, Rs 62.78 lakh on March 9, and Rs 32.21 lakh on March 11, according to a press release from the temple authority.
The temple has earned Rs 1.13 crore through sale of laddus in six days, Rs 90.25 lakh from golden chariot seva, Rs 67.70 lakh from special entrance tickets, Rs 11.93 lakh from sale of prasada, and Rs 10.52 lakh through stall contracts, the release stated.
(Published 13 March 2024, 23:19 IST)