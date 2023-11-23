‘Maha Melava’ by MES on Dec 4

Belagavi: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has decided to organise its ‘Maha Melava’ on December 4, the first day of the winter session of the legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, to protest against the session being held in the city.

The MES held its meeting here on Wednesday. General secretary Maloji Ashtekar told reporters that it was decided to make the Maha Melava a success and overcome the hurdles in the way.

The venue will be announced by the committee soon, the general secretary said.