Maharashtra told not to implement its health scheme in Karnataka's boundary villages: CM Siddaramaiah

He said that he himself had laid the foundation stone for the construction of Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School and Rock Garden after lands were allocated for the projects in the area. Funds too were released and works have been completed.

Siddaramaiah stated he was "happy to inaugurate" both the completed projects. Rayanna, the trusted lieutenant of Rani Channamma, had participated in the freedom movement and sacrificed his life. The Rock Garden sheds light on his story and honours him.

Siddaramaiah said that, at present, all seats in the Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School were filled through competitive entrance examinations. "We want 65% of the seats to be allocated to the students from the state and rest 35% from outside the state on the lines of Sainik School at Vijayapur. Sainik School has been aimed at providing quality education, imbibe patriotism among cadets and facilitate them join the defence forces," he said.

On a query regarding his son, Dr Yatindra, saying that Siddaramaiah would remain the state's chief minister for all five years of the ruling government's term, the CM stated that the length of his tenure was up to the party high command decision and he would not comment on it.