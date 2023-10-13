'Mahisha Utsava and Dhamma Deeksha' celebrated peacefully by thousands of Dalit groups amid tight police security

Mysuru: Amid tight police security 'Mahisha Utsava and Dhamma Deeksha' was celebrated peacefully by over 7,000 members of the Mahisha Dasara Aacharana Samithi (MDAS) and members of Dalit organisations from across the State at Town Hall premises in Mysuru on Friday.

MDAS member former Mayor Purushotham said that the event is not celebrated to disrespect any one. Being followers of Ambedkar and Buddha they embrace peace. This event is to know the history of Mahisha, he said.

Jnanaprakash Swamy of MDAS also said that their intention is not to obstruct the Dasara festival or misinterpret History. When there is God in everyone, God is there in Mahisha too. They embrace the Constitution, Democracy and Mahisha mandala, he said.

Though the event was permitted between 10 am and 12 noon, it started only at 11.20 am and went beyond 1 pm. MDAS members led by Jnanaprakash Swamy, former Mayor Purushotham garlanded a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at the Town Hall premises.

The stage event began only by 11.30 am with Bhima Geethe, and with MDAS members including retired Professors Mahesh Chandraguru, K S Bhagwan, Bhante Boddhi Dutta Krishnamurthy Chamaram and others offering floral tribute to the statues of Buddha, Ambedkar and Mahisha on the stage.

Prof Mahesh Chandraguru read out the Preamble of the Indian Constitution along with participants. Bhante Boddhi Dutta offered Dammopadesha and some participants took Damma Deeksha.

Talkad Chikkarangegowda, H S Patil from Bijapur, Bhante Boddhi Dutta, B C Indramma of T Narsipur, Nanjraj Urs and others spoke on the history of Mahisha. Talkad Chikkarangegowda said that they are not against the faith of the people for Sri Chamundeshwari.

He said that Mahisha respected women and they have found inscriptions to prove the history of Mahisha. He added that there are proofs in Buddhist books to prove how Mysuru got its name. Mahisasaka Bhikku Sangha came from North India to Mysuru region. Mahisha's name can be found in 278 Mahisa (Pali word) Jaathaka. This event is to spread the message of friendship, compassion, not against anyone.

Wearing blue shawls, members of MDSA shouted slogans of Jai Bhim. They displayed posters of 'Mahisha Mandala Aadi Dore Jai Mahishasura Chakravarthi'. Amma Ramachandra and team who sang Bhima Geethe, also sung songs on Buddha, Ambedkar and even Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wadiyar prior to event.

Members of Raitha Sangha, Valmiki Sangha and various other associations participated. Mysuru district Congress Committee (rural) President Dr B J Vijaykumar was also present.

A recorded song written by M C Halli Venu from Anekal on history Mahisha was also specially played on the occasion. It said Mahisha was not 'Rakshasa' but Human and his name was Mahadeva and he came from Himachal and was sent by Ashoka as Buddha Bikshu.

He was 'Moola dore' of 'Mysuru Pranthya' and he propounded the message of love and compassion. Venu dressed up as Mahisha along with another person.

Even though Mysuru city Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth had imposed section 144 in Mysuru city, despite the ban on rallies, some youths with blue flags took out a bike rally without wearing helmets from Ashokapuram to Town Hall premises.

Tight police security was in place across the city especially around Town hall premises. While entry to Chamundi hill was banned from 6 am to 6 pm, police did not allow vehicles from the Kurbaralli circle itself.

The Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth clarified that members of MDAS had sought extension of time for the celebration and it had been permitted.

MDAS members resolved to celebrate Dhamma Deekshotsava on October 14 every year, as Buddha had taken Dhamma Deeksha on that day. They also decided to urge the Government to come up with the Buddha Development Authority.