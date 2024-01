Maintenance works: Trains to be diverted from Jan 29-Feb 25

Train number 12509 SMVT Bengaluru-Guwahati Tri-weekly Superfast Express, leaving on January 31, February 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23, will run via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu.