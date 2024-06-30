Mysuru man drowns in Harangi backwaters

Madikeri: A 30 year old man from Mysuru accidentally drowned at Harangi backwaters on Sunday. The search for the body is in progress.

The deceased man went by the name of Shashi. A group of 10 people had visited Kodagu for a tour. They visited Harangi backwaters at Heroor. The incident occurred when the man went into the water but accidentally drowned.

Divers and personnel from fire and emergency service have been pressed to search for the body. Suntikoppa police have visited the spot.