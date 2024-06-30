Home
Mysuru man drowns in Harangi backwaters

Naina J A
Last Updated : 30 June 2024, 18:08 IST
Madikeri: A 30 year old man from Mysuru accidentally drowned at Harangi backwaters on Sunday. The search for the body is in progress.

The deceased man went by the name of Shashi. A group of 10 people had visited Kodagu for a tour. They visited Harangi backwaters at Heroor. The incident occurred when the man went into the water but accidentally drowned.

Divers and personnel from fire and emergency service have been pressed to search for the body. Suntikoppa police have visited the spot.

Published 30 June 2024, 18:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeDrowningHarangi backwater

