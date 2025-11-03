<p>Mandya: A man had a narrow escape after the car he was driving plunged into Visvesvaraya Canal near B Yarahalli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a> taluk in the early hours of Monday. </p><p>Krishna, a resident of Kallahalli in Mandya, who was driving the car, escaped unhurt, according to the police. </p><p>It is said that the driver lost control of the car on the narrow road, and the vehicle veered off and plunged into the canal, as there was no retaining wall. </p>.Watery grave for four students in Mandya canal.<p>Water was flowing in full force in the canal. Krishna, however, managed to open the door of the car and swim to safety. </p><p>Fire and Emergency Services personnel later lifted the car that was submerged in the water. </p><p>The incident was reported in the Mandya Rural police station limits </p>