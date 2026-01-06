<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court">Supreme Court </a>on Tuesday took note of the number of interlocutory applications being filed before it in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Stray%20dogs">stray dogs</a> case and said that so many applications normally don't come even in cases of humans.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta made the observations when two lawyers mentioned the stray dogs matter before it.</p>.<p>One of the lawyers said they have filed an interlocutory application in the case.</p>.Delhi government files police complaint over 'misinformation' about teachers counting stray dogs.<p>“So many applications normally don't even come in cases of humans,” Justice Mehta observed.</p>.<p>The bench said the stray dogs matter is slated to come up for hearing before the apex court on Wednesday.</p>.<p>When another lawyer mentioned a transfer petition in the matter, the top court said many pleas would be taken up for hearing on Wednesday, and the bench will hear all the lawyers.</p>.<p>A three-judge special bench comprising Justices Nath, Mehta and N V Anjaria is slated to hear the matter on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Taking note of the “alarming rise” in dog bite incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations, the apex court on November 7 last year directed forthwith relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.</p>.Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking enforcement of Lyngdoh Committee norms on student polls.<p>The bench also said the stray dogs so picked up shall not be released back in the place they were picked up.</p>.<p>It directed the authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways.</p>.<p>Recurrence of dog bite incidents within institutional areas, including sports complexes, reflected not only administrative apathy but also a "systemic failure" to secure these premises from preventable hazards, it said.</p>.<p>The top court had passed a slew of directions in the suo motu case over the stray dog matter.</p>.<p>It is hearing a suo motu case, initiated on July 28 last year, over a media report on stray dog bites leading to rabies, particularly among children, in the national capital. </p>