Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man jumps into well with 2 kids, father over 'mounting debts' in Karnataka's Dharwad

The deceased have been identified as Vithal Shindhe (80), his son Narayana Shindhe (42)and Narayana’s son Shivakumar (12) and daughter Shrindhi (11).
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 22:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 22:05 IST
Karnataka NewsDharwad

Follow us on :

Follow Us