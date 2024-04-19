Man killed in tiger attack in Kodagu

Gonikoppa (Kodagu): A 55-year-old cowherd was killed in a tiger attack at Nittur Jagale village in Ponnampet of Kodagu district on Thursday.

The deceased is Muzeed Rehman, a native of Assam. The incident occurred when he was grazing cows. The tiger first attacked the cows, but they managed to scatter away and save themselves. Unfortunately, Rehman who was nearby got caught by the Tiger. Severely injured Rehman died on the spot, said Thithimathi ACF Gopal.