Man killed in tiger attack in Mysuru district

A man herding cattle was mauled to death by a tiger, near Nagarahole National Park, in Hunsur, Mysuru district, on Monday.

Ganesh (58), of Uduvepura village, has been identified as the deceased.

Ganesh left home to herd his cattle on Monday morning. However, as only the cattle returned in the evening, his family members went searching for him, when the found his body.

The incident has created panic among the people here. They fear to even come out of their houses. The residents have asked the Forest Department to take immediate steps to capture the tiger.