Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man killed in tiger attack in Mysuru district

Ganesh (58), of Uduvepura village, has been identified as the deceased.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 18:26 IST

Follow Us

A man herding cattle was mauled to death by a tiger, near Nagarahole National Park, in Hunsur, Mysuru district, on Monday. 

Ganesh (58), of Uduvepura village, has been identified as the deceased.

Ganesh left home to herd his cattle on Monday morning. However, as only the cattle returned in the evening, his family members went searching for him, when the found his body.

The incident has created panic among the people here. They fear to even come out of their houses. The residents have asked the Forest Department to take immediate steps to capture the tiger.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 18:26 IST)
KarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT