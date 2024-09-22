Man sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A 31 year-old Sadashiva was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor and was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by Additional District and Sessions Judge-- FTSC-II (Pocso) Maanu K S on Saturday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sadashiva. Special Public Prosecutor K Badrinath Nairy said Sadashiva got in touch with the minor, a relative, through Facebook. On August 9, 2022, when none were at home, Sadashiva had visited the house and sexually assaulted her after promising marriage.

He also used to send lewd messages to her cellphone. On August 10, 2022, he sent a message to the minor seeking forgiveness for touching her. Upset over the message, the girl had consumed diesel, following which a case was registered at Belthangady police station under sections 354, 376 of IPC, Section 4 and 8 of the Pocso Act, and section 67 of the IT Act. The then Belthangady Circle Inspector, Shivakumar B, led the investigation and filed the chargesheet before the court.