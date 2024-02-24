Man threatens to set Ayodhya special train on fire; Ram bhakts protest at Karnataka railway station

Man threatens to set Ayodhya special train on fire; Ram bhakts protest at Hosapete rly station
The Hosapete railway station witnessed tense moments on Thursday night after an unidentified man, who boarded the Ayodhya Dham-Mysuru Aastha special train, abused the Ram devotees and threatened to set the train ablaze if they continued chanting Jai Shri Ram.
The Ballari Railway police have registered a case following a complaint lodged by M Anand Krishna of Hosapete.
“A man boarded the train at Hosapete on Thursday night, around 8 pm, and started abusing the Ram Bhakts. He threatened to set the train on fire if they (Ayodhya pilgrims) continue chanting Ram bhajans and Jai Shri Ram slogans. When the passengers tried to catch hold of him, he jumped out of the train and escaped,” the complaint stated.
The Railway police have taken up a case under IPC sections 504, 506 and 295(a).
Sources said the suspect was arrested on the outskirts of Gadag. But the police have not confirmed the arrest yet.
On Thursday night, after the incident, the passengers of the Aastha special train staged a protest at Hosapete railway station. The agaitating Ram devotees said they would not allow the train to proceed until the suspect is arrested. SP
Sriharibabu and local BJP leaders managed to pacify the protesters, after which the train continued its onward journey.
Meanwhile, taking no chances, the police security was beefed up around the railway station. More than 100 police personnel and homeguards were deployed at the railway station on Friday.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday urged the state government to arrest those who allegedly threatened the passengers returning from Ayodhya, at Hosapete on Thursday night, reports DHNS from Hubballi.
Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Joshi said, “Criminals feel safe whenever the Congress comes to power. Parties like Congress and TMC encourage such activities due to their appeasement politics, he added.
