Mandya: Miscreants torch Preetham Gowda's flex banners

Mandya, DHNS: Miscreants torched the flex banner having the picture of BJP state general secretary and former MLA Preetham Gowda, near Ummadahalli, on the outskirts of Mandya, on Wednesday (August 7) night.

Flex banners were erected as part of the 'Mysuru Chalo' Padayatra taken out by the BJP-JD(S) alliance parties, from Bengaluru to Mysuru, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over the alleged MUDA scam.

The rally reached Mandya on Wednesday. The flexes were installed at the underpass on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway to welcome the leaders participating in the rally. A few miscreants have torched the banners having the pictures of Preetham Gowda, which came to light on Thursday morning.