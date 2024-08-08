Mandya: Miscreants torch Preetham Gowda's flex banners

Mandya, DHNS: Miscreants torched the flex banner having the picture of BJP state general secretary and former MLA Preetham Gowda, near Ummadahalli, on the outskirts of Mandya, on Wednesday (August 7) night.
Flex banners were erected as part of the 'Mysuru Chalo' Padayatra taken out by the BJP-JD(S) alliance parties, from Bengaluru to Mysuru, seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over the alleged MUDA scam.
The rally reached Mandya on Wednesday. The flexes were installed at the underpass on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway to welcome the leaders participating in the rally. A few miscreants have torched the banners having the pictures of Preetham Gowda, which came to light on Thursday morning.
The Padayatra commenced from Tubinakere on Thursday (August 8) morning and will reach Srirangapatna in the evening. Hundreds of workers from both parties are participating in the rally, along with the leaders.
BJP-JD(S) clash over Preetham Gowda's presence in 'Mysuru chalo' rally
There was a clash between the BJP and JD(S) workers over Preetham Gowda's presence during the rally, on Wednesday. A few supporters raised slogans favouring Preetham Gowda during the rally on Wednesday, which was opposed by the JD(S) workers.
A large contingent of his supporters from Hassan had joined the rally on Wednesday. There was a scuffle between the party workers after the sloganeering in favour of Preetham Gowda. However, the leaders of both parties intervened and brought the situation under control.
Published 08 August 2024, 06:38 IST