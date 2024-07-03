Mandya to hold first Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in 21st Century

While the first two sammelanas were held at Bengaluru, Mandya took almost 59 years to host it in 1974, probably because it was a part of the undivided Mysuru district, before 1939.

In 1974, Jayadevithayi Ligade was the chairperson, while Subramanyaraje Urs, popularly known as Chaduranga, was the chairman in 1994.

The sammelana was also held outside Karnataka — Kasaragod in Kerala in 1948; Solapur in Maharashtra in 1950; Mumbai in Maharashtra in 1951; and at New Delhi in 1978.

The Delhi event was the 50th sammelana. The new districts of Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural and Yadgir are yet to open account.

H V Nanjundaiah, scholar and first Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore, was the president of the first three sammelanas and he inaugurated them as well. But, since Independence, chief ministers have been inaugurating the meets, even though eminent writers and scholars have been chairpersons.

The events were earlier funded by the Wadiyar kings of the erstwhile Mysuru state. The expenses were later taken care of by the KSP itself. Since 1975, it was taken over by the Karnataka government. Thus the 48th meet in May-June of 1974 at Mandya was the last one held without government funding. It was also the first time that a woman invited as the chairperson.