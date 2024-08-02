Mangaluru: Flood victims refuse to accept temporary relief funds

Mangaluru: District in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed the district administration to get a report from the experts towards preventing floods in the Phalguni River and to provide permanent compensation to the flood-affected people in Adyapadi and surrounding villages.
Paying a visit to the flood-hit areas, Dinesh inspected the flood situation on Friday.
The Adyapady villagers are hit by floods during every rainy season.
This time too, the agricultural lands are inundated. However, the people in the region have been refusing to receive temporary compensation and have been demanding permanent compensation for the past 11 years.
Following the same, the minister assured the villagers of providing them with permanent compensation after obtaining a report from the experts and requested the farmers to receive compensation this time towards the agricultural losses. “Flood compensation and permanent compensation are two different things. There is no need to link the two”, he said.
District-in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao interacting with flood-affected residents.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Meanwhile, he directed the district administration to provide compensation to the flood-hit villagers and to take measures to obtain a report from the experts towards permanent compensation.
The local residents agreed with Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.
“The experts should visit the affected regions now”, the minister stressed.
Published 02 August 2024, 06:54 IST