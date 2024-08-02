Mangaluru: Flood victims refuse to accept temporary relief funds

Mangaluru: District in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed the district administration to get a report from the experts towards preventing floods in the Phalguni River and to provide permanent compensation to the flood-affected people in Adyapadi and surrounding villages.

Paying a visit to the flood-hit areas, Dinesh inspected the flood situation on Friday.

The Adyapady villagers are hit by floods during every rainy season.

This time too, the agricultural lands are inundated. However, the people in the region have been refusing to receive temporary compensation and have been demanding permanent compensation for the past 11 years.