Mangaluru: GMPL agrees to absorb 115 project displaced families

Mangaluru: In a much awaited relief, GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (GMPL) has agreed to absorb 115 project displaced families (PDFs) after Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri responded to Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta's request.

In a letter to Capt Brijesh Chowta, Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL (India) Limited and Chairman, GMPL, said, “GMPL has received the requisite clearances and the issue has been resolved”.

The GMPL Chairman in his letter has assured that the process will be completed by September 30.