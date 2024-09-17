Mangaluru: GMPL agrees to absorb 115 project displaced families

Mangaluru: In a much awaited relief, GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (GMPL) has agreed to absorb 115 project displaced families (PDFs) after Union Minister for Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri responded to Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta's request.
In a letter to Capt Brijesh Chowta, Ayush Gupta, Director (HR), GAIL (India) Limited and Chairman, GMPL, said, “GMPL has received the requisite clearances and the issue has been resolved”.
The GMPL Chairman in his letter has assured that the process will be completed by September 30.
Expressing gratitude for the swift response and resolution of the issues, Captain Chowta said, “It gives me great joy and contentment to receive this letter from the Chairman of GMPL informing about the clearances received by GMPL and the resolution of issues regarding absorption of the members of Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) project displaced families at GMPL.”
“I thank the Union Minister of Petroleum, who, considering our request, convened a meeting with the Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain, CMD of GAIL Sandeep Gupta, and Chairman of GMPL Ayush Gupta, last month to discuss the issue."
In fact, GAIL India acquired JBF Petrochemicals' PTA plant forming GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals. As per the Lease Deed entered by JBF Petrochemicals with Mangalore SEZ Ltd on September 29, 2012 and December 9, 2012, the JBFPL had to provide employment to at least 115 Project Displaced Families (PDFs) in the company. But GMPL had only considered contract-based jobs for Project Displaced Families (PDFs), pending clarity on the engagement process to be followed in view of Government guidance.
Captain Chowta, in his letter to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whom he met on June 26, highlighted the issue and urged the Union Minister to intervene and take appropriate measures to secure the future of the PDFs by providing them with the necessary employment.
