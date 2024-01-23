Mangaluru: Police nab 7 for robbery, seize gold and cars worth Rs 13.15L

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada police have been successful in solving a robbery case wherein a gang had decamped with valuables by threatening inmates of a house with a knife, at Menadu in Vagga of Bantwal Rural Station limits on January 11.
Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth said that the police have arrested seven persons in connection with the robbery and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 3.15 lakh, two cars worth Rs 10 lakh that was used for the robbery.
Soon after the incident, the SP constituted a special team to trace the culprits. The nabbed individuals have been identified as Ganesh Naik (26), Dinesh Naik (22), both hailing from Mala in Karkala, Sagar Shetty (21) from Mangaluru, Rakesh L Pinto (29) from Aikala, M Seetharama alias Praveen (36) from Belandoor, and Sudheer (29) from Belandoor.
The valuables taken from the house were given to one Mahammed Haneef (49) from Gowri Kaluve in Chikkamagaluru who has also been arrested by the police.
Masked men barged into the house of Marita Cynthia in the wee hours and had threatened the women at knife point before fleeing with gold ornaments, Rs 30,000 cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 11,000 on January 11.
The SP said of the arrested, Ganesh Naik was a prime accused in a theft reported in the house of Aikala Harish Shetty in Mulki in 2023. He had decamped with large quantity of gold and diamond ornaments from the house in Mulki. There are several cases against Seetharama and Mahammed Haneef at various stations in Dakshina Kannada and outside the district as well, the cops added further.
The SP has announced a cash reward for the investigation team that arrested the seven accused for robbery.