Mangaluru: Police nab 7 for robbery, seize gold and cars worth Rs 13.15L

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada police have been successful in solving a robbery case wherein a gang had decamped with valuables by threatening inmates of a house with a knife, at Menadu in Vagga of Bantwal Rural Station limits on January 11.

Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth said that the police have arrested seven persons in connection with the robbery and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 3.15 lakh, two cars worth Rs 10 lakh that was used for the robbery.

Soon after the incident, the SP constituted a special team to trace the culprits. The nabbed individuals have been identified as Ganesh Naik (26), Dinesh Naik (22), both hailing from Mala in Karkala, Sagar Shetty (21) from Mangaluru, Rakesh L Pinto (29) from Aikala, M Seetharama alias Praveen (36) from Belandoor, and Sudheer (29) from Belandoor.

The valuables taken from the house were given to one Mahammed Haneef (49) from Gowri Kaluve in Chikkamagaluru who has also been arrested by the police.