Mangaluru woman duped of Rs 39 lakh in parcel scam

In her complaint, she stated that she received a call on September 23 from someone who introduced herself as Shreya Sharma from the DHL courier office in Mumbai.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:38 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 15:38 IST
India NewsKarnataka News

