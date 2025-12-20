Menu
Dharmasthala mass burial case: Complainant witness seeks police protection

Based on the petition, a complaint has been registered at the Belthangady police station, and further action will be taken, said police.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 10:54 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 10:54 IST
Karnataka NewsDharmasthala

