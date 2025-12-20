<p>Mangaluru: Complainant witness in mass burial case in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a>, who was released on bail recently has sought police protection citing threat to his life.</p><p>Chinna S, alias Chinnayya, submitted a petition to the Belthangady police station on December 18 seeking protection for himself and his wife. He stated that Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody, Girish Mattannavar, Vittal Gowda, Jayanth and Sameer MD could pose a threat to their lives.</p><p>Based on the petition, a complaint has been registered at the Belthangady police station, and further action will be taken, said police. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Complainant arrested for perjury released on bail.<p>Following the complaint by the complainant witness on mass burial in Dharmasthala, the local police had registered a case initially and later the case was transferred to Special Investigation Team (SIT). </p><p>During the SIT investigation, Chinnayya reportedly admitted that the skull he had produced did not belong to the body he had claimed to have buried. Following this, SIT officials arrested him on August 23 on the charges of perjury. He was released on bail on December 18.</p>