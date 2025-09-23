<p>Mangaluru: A value-added product made from cashew apples is ready to hit the market. The Directorate of Cashew Research in Puttur has developed a product called ‘Joni’ (liquid) jaggery, which tastes as delicious as honey. This jaggery is prepared entirely from cashew apple juice.</p><p>Usually, cashew growers do not make much use of cashew apples. Earlier, they were fed to cattle at home. Some people used them for making wine. Most of the time, it got wasted. </p>.Falling sugarcane output, juice yield push jaggery units to jeopardy in Karnataka.<p>Compared to jaggery made from sugarcane, cashew apple jaggery has a very low glycemic index. The directorate has obtained a patent for Joni jaggery, making it suitable even for diabetics. The process involves extracting juice from the cashew apple, concentrating its nutrients, and preparing jaggery. Rich in protein and fiber, this jaggery also helps boost immunity. The patent will be licensed to self-help groups or aspiring entrepreneurs, with the Directorate providing the required technology to enable production.</p><p>Dr Jyothi Nishad, a scientist at the Directorate of Cashew Research, is the researcher behind Joni jaggery. If it enters the market, it could open new opportunities in the jaggery sector and strengthen the economy through cashew apple utilization.</p><p>Just like cashew nuts, cashew apples too are rich in nutrients. The Directorate has already researched several market-oriented products from cashew apples, and liquid jaggery is the latest addition. Highlighting the growing value-addition potential of cashew apples, Director, Dinkar Adiga, said they were now moving towards jaggery production.</p>