<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Additional Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court has sentenced a man to three years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in connection with a temple theft case reported in 2021 at Irde village, Puttur taluk.</p><p>According to police, the incident took place between the night of April 23 and 24, 2021, at the Nirdeshana Moorthy Temple in Irde village. Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Puttur Rural Police Station under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of the IPC.</p>.Four arrested for house theft in Bengaluru.<p>The accused, identified as Mohammed Salam alias Dollar Salam, son of Yousuf Sayed, a resident of Chikka Mudnoor village, Puttur taluk, was arrested and interrogated. Police Sub-Inspector Uday Ravi collected evidence and filed a chargesheet before the court.</p><p>After trial, Judge Devaraj YH, convicted the accused under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC, sentencing him to three years imprisonment. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of default, he will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment.</p><p>Assistant Public Prosecutor Chethana Devi argued the case for the state. Head Constable Devaraj K in the investigation. </p>