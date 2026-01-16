<p>Mangaluru: The ninth edition of ONGC–MRPL International Kite Festival will be held at Blue Bay beach in Tannirbavi, Mangaluru on January 17 and 18 from 3 pm onwards as a part of the ongoing Karavali Utsava. The night flying will be held on Saturday from 7 pm to 8 pm.</p><p>The festival is organised by Team Mangalore, a dedicated group of kite enthusiasts in association with district administration. As many as 62 kite flyers of international fame— 32 from India and 30 from 15 countries will be participating in the festival, said ZP CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari to mediapersons.</p><p>The festival promises a spectacular blend of tradition, creativity, and international camaraderie, truly reflecting the spirit of Tulunadu. Thirty international kite flyers from 15 countries—the UK, Germany, Estonia, Italy, Sweden, Thailand, Korea, Ukraine, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, Vietnam Singapore , France and Indonesia and 32 Indian flyers from Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala will be part of the festival. The event will spotlight an array of kites, from traditional and aerofoil to inflatable designs, with a special focus on quad-line sports kites, featuring collaborated and dynamic performances by stunt kite flyers from Thailand, Indonesia and Estonia, said Prashanth Upadyaya of Team Mangalore.</p>.Karnataka drafts Bill to punish culprits of 'honour' killings.<p>The Team Mangalore will present their iconic creations, such as Kathakali, Yaksha, Garuda, Pushpaka Vimana, and Vibhishana, along with the latest creation Ratha celebrating the region’s rich cultural heritage. Explaining Ratha kite, he said it is 30 feet high and is crafted in an applique style using ripstop nylon fabric, he added.</p><p>Pranesh of Team Mangalore said there is an ample parking for 1,900 cars in 10 parking spots within 2 kms distance from the venue and four designated spaces for two-wheelers. Battery operated vehicles will ferry from the parking lot to the venue of the beach festival.</p><p>The spot is accessed via ferry service Sulthan Bathery. As a part of safety, a dedicated lost and found shelter, designated swimming areas with lifeguards, and emergency medical aid services will be available. Bus facility for pickup and drop between KIOCL Circle to Blue Bay Beach will be held for the visitors. As many as 130 volunteers will be deployed at the venue.</p><p>The kite festival will be inaugurated by Speaker U T Khader.</p><p><strong>Ban on Manja thread </strong></p><p>Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V said that use of manja thread is strictly prohibited to ensure safety and maintain the festival’s international reputation.</p>