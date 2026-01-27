<p>Mangaluru: Cyber <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Fraud">fraudsters</a> allegedly cheated a man of Rs 3.32 lakh by luring him with a fake “credit card bonus” offer and tricking him into sharing banking details, police said.</p><p>The complainant said that on January 16, his father received a call from an unknown number. </p><p>The caller claimed that a credit card bonus had been credited and asked him to click a link sent via <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=WhatsApp">WhatsApp</a>. The victim clicked the link and installed an APK file on his mobile phone.</p>.Report workplace harassment to ICC, don't settle informally: Mangaluru DCP to SC/ST leaders.<p>The fraudsters then asked him to share his credit card number to deposit the bonus amount. Trusting the callers, the victim disclosed his credit card details over the phone. Later, another call was received from a different number, during which the caller said the bonus would be credited only after sharing OTPs. The victim shared multiple OTPs received on his mobile phone.</p><p>Following which, two transactions amounting to Rs 19,551.54 each were made from his credit card on January 16. In addition, between January 16 and January 20, a total of Rs 2,93,144.10 was fraudulently withdrawn from his State Bank of India account.</p><p>The fraud came to light on January 20 when the complainant’s mother alerted him that his father was repeatedly sharing OTPs over the phone. Upon checking the mobile phone and bank statements, the complainant discovered unauthorised debits of Rs 39,103.08 from the credit card and Rs 2,93,144.10 from the SBI account.</p><p>The total amount lost in the cyber fraud is Rs 3,32,247.18. A complaint has been registered at Mangaluru Rural police station. </p>