<p>Mangaluru: The Surathkal police have arrested an inter-state vehicle thief from Kerala and recovered a stolen pickup truck and motorcycle from his possession.</p><p>According to police, on September 30, around 9 pm, a pickup truck parked at the residence of Sukumar in Kulai went missing. A theft case under Section 303(2) of BNS) was registered at the Surathkal Police Station on October 3.</p><p>During the investigation, the police noticed a youth moving suspiciously on a bike. He was detained and identified as Hamza Kuppikanda alias Hamza alias Hamza Ponnan (29), from Thiruvananthapuram district.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said upon interrogation, it was found that the bike he was riding had no valid documents and was stolen from near a mall within the Mangaluru South Police Station limits. A separate case under Section 303(2) of BNS had already been registered there.</p><p>Further investigation revealed that the arrested had also stolen the pickup truck from Kulai on September 30. Both vehicles, valued at approximately Rs 3.1 lakh, have been recovered.</p><p>The commissioner said that Hamza is a notorious thief involved in around 17 theft cases - including mobile phone and vehicle thefts—across various districts in Kerala. The arrested has been produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.</p><p>The operation was led by Inspector Pramod Kumar of Surathkal Police Station, under whose guidance PSI Shashidhar Shetty, ASI Rajesh Alva, and staff Umesh, Vinod Kumar, Nagaraj, and Sunil Kumar carried out the investigation.</p>