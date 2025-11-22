<p>Mangaluru: Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H warned of booking cases against those spreading rumours and creating insecurity among Muslim community, hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities.</p><p>Referring to a social media post which falsely alleged that police had entered a masjid premises to check whether beef is being cooked, the commissioner said that miscreants are trying to further their agenda of spreading communal hatred like they always do.</p>.Karnataka's bill on Muslim quota among 10 awaiting Presidential nod amid Supreme Court's clarification.<p>A group of people are trying very hard both from Mangaluru and abroad to spread rumours. They have been trying very hard for the past 10 days to rake up old issues or non issues that happen regularly, or create some altogether fake news, he said. </p><p>He said that cases will be booked and the accused will be brought to book.</p><p>The masjid authorities have clarified that the social media post on police visiting the premises has nothing to do with the masjid.</p>