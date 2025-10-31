<p>Mangaluru: To ensure smooth traffic flow across Mangaluru city and address public complaints regarding unauthorised parking and related obstructions, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> city police conducted a series of special drives over the past three months, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) K Ravi Shankar on Friday.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons, he said during these operations, 4,793 cases were registered against vehicle owners and drivers for no-parking, wrong parking, double parking, and footpath parking violations. A total fine of Rs 23,21,200 was collected.</p><p>Further, several commercial complexes and large business establishments found to be causing traffic congestion were instructed — through meetings and official notices — to make proper parking arrangements and ensure smooth vehicular movement in their vicinity.</p>.Mangaluru police commissioner’s daily wireless conference keeps force fired up.<p>He said as part of efforts to prevent road accidents, the police identified “blackspots” or accident-prone zones and took action against vehicles found overspeeding in these areas. A total of 562 cases were registered, and fines totalling Rs 5,62,000 were imposed on the violators.</p><p>He said strict action was taken against the use of tinted glass in vehicles by registering 5,865 cases and fines amounting to Rs 24,85,900 were levied. In accordance with the Supreme Court’s directives, all such black films and tinted stickers were removed.</p><p>He said that such enforcement drives would continue to ensure road safety and free movement of traffic within city limits.</p>