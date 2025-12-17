<p>Mangaluru: In view of the New Year celebrations, Mangaluru police have issued guidelines in the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate in the interest of public safety and maintenance of law and order.</p><p>Hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts and other establishments planning to host New Year events within the commissionerate limits must obtain prior permission from the office of the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police. </p><p>Applications for permission must be submitted on or before December 23, by 5 pm. No New Year celebration will be permitted without prior approval, and strict legal action will be initiated against violators, said Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH.</p><p>As per the guidelines, all New Year programmes must conclude by 12.30 am, and no events will be allowed beyond this time. The use of sound systems and loudspeakers requires prior permission from the competent authority, and noise levels must comply with the Noise Pollution Rules, 2000, and directions of the Supreme Court. The use of DJs has been strictly prohibited.</p><p>The police have also banned the storage and consumption of prohibited narcotic substances at New Year events. Obscene dances, indecent performances, gambling and other immoral activities in the name of celebration have been strictly prohibited. </p><p>Sale and distribution of liquor at such events will be allowed only with valid permission from the Excise Department, and organisers must strictly adhere to the conditions stipulated in the licences and permissions granted by the concerned departments.</p><p>Smoking and consumption of alcohol have been strictly prohibited at public places including bus stands, parks, playgrounds, railway stations and other public areas. </p>.'No crackers, no drugs' | Bengaluru police issues guidelines for New Year events, takes undertakings from pubs.<p>The police have warned that strict legal action will be taken against students or youths found indulging in unruly behaviour or mischief in public places.</p><p>Organisers have been directed to put in place adequate safety measures, including fire safety equipment, emergency medical vehicles and other security arrangements. </p><p>They must also take preventive measures to avoid untoward incidents and ensure that separate parking facilities are arranged so that public roads are not obstructed. </p><p>In events where alcohol is served, organisers of hotels, clubs or special gatherings have been instructed to strictly prohibit the entry of minors below the age of 18.</p><p>To prevent harassment, teasing, molestation or any form of indecent behaviour towards women and girls in the name of celebration, special police teams will be deployed across the city. </p><p>Special squads comprising traffic police and experts have also been formed to keep a close watch on drunken driving. These teams will operate across all areas of Mangaluru, and vehicles of offenders will be seized while legal action under ‘drink and drive’ provisions will be initiated.</p><p>The police have further banned stunt activities such as wheeling, drag racing, rash driving and acts causing excessive noise, and special teams will be deployed to curb such incidents. </p><p>Consumption of alcohol, obscene behaviour and indecent acts at other public places or along beaches have also been strictly prohibited. Bursting of crackers in a manner that disturbs public peace has been banned. </p>