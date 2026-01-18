<p>Mangaluru: In a major operation, Kadri police arrested a youth for allegedly selling narcotic substances to students within the Mangaluru East police station limits.</p><p>Commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the arrested is Jude Mathew (20), a resident of Ernakulam district, Kerala.</p><p>Acting on credible information received, personnel of the Mangaluru East Police Station conducted a raid near Kailasa Colony in Padavu village. </p>.Ullal Police arrest man for drug peddling; MDMA worth Rs 65,000 seized.<p>The arrested was reportedly selling MDMA from a motorcycle at a vacant site behind the Sri Durga Parameshwari Bhajana Mandir. </p><p>During the operation, police apprehended the youth and seized 5.20 grams of MDMA from his possession. </p><p>They also confiscated a motorcycle used for the illegal activity. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 70,000.</p><p> Further investigation is underway.</p>