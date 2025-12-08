<p>Udupi: A 55-year-old woman from Udyavara in Udupi has allegedly lost over Rs 31 lakh after falling victim to an online work-from-home scam promoted through Facebook.</p><p>In a complaint to CEN station, Vijayalakshmi said that she came across a Facebook advertisement on November 29, claiming “work from home by online and earn.” After clicking on the ad, she received a WhatsApp message from an individual who introduced himself as an HR executive from the “NSE corporate office.”</p>.Udupi accident: 5 killed, 7 injured after goods tempo overturns on NH66 in Kaup.<p>The sender reportedly asked her to fill out a form if she was interested in taking up part-time work. He then sent her multiple links through WhatsApp and Telegram, through which she was assigned online “tasks.” Vijayalakshmi informed the police that she initially received payments after completing the tasks, which made the offer appear legitimate.</p><p>On December 1, she was added to another Telegram account named Bir Kavish, who connected her to an account called Guha Anuasuya. She was told she could earn 30–40% returns by choosing investment options of Rs 1,000, Rs 3,000, or Rs 5,000. She first transferred Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 via a QR code shared by the accused and received Rs 3,900 in return.</p><p>Believing the scheme to be genuine, she continued transferring money as instructed. In total, she transferred Rs 31,00,067. However, after the payments, the accused allegedly stopped responding and failed to return her money or any promised profits.</p><p>Realising she had been cheated, she approached the police. A complaint has been registered under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>