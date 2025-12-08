Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Woman loses Rs 31 lakh after falling victim to online work-from-home scam in Udupi

After clicking on the ad, she received a WhatsApp message from an individual who introduced himself as an HR executive from the “NSE corporate office.”
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 06:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 06:41 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupionline scam

Follow us on :

Follow Us