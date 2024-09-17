Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park to get Asiatic lions, penguins and yellow anacondas

Mangaluru: Under the animal exchange programme, Pilikula Biological Park will get Asiatic lions, penguins and yellow anacondas shortly.

Park Director H J Bhandary said that a male Asiatic Lion from Nandankanan Biological Park, Odisha along with other endangered animals like wolves, gharials, and exotic birds will arrive at Pilikula zoo.

Animals like dhole (wild dog), reticulated python, Asian palm civet, Brahminy kite are being given to Nandankanan Biological Park in exchange.

He said that penguins native to South America will be brought from Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo (Byculla zoo) in Mumbai. In exchange, Pilikula zoo will give marsh crocodiles.

Yellow anaconda will arrive from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, Chennai in exchange for Indian cobras and other venomous snakes from Pilikula.