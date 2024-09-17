Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park to get Asiatic lions, penguins and yellow anacondas

Mangaluru: Under the animal exchange programme, Pilikula Biological Park will get Asiatic lions, penguins and yellow anacondas shortly.
Park Director H J Bhandary said that a male Asiatic Lion from Nandankanan Biological Park, Odisha along with other endangered animals like wolves, gharials, and exotic birds will arrive at Pilikula zoo.
Animals like dhole (wild dog), reticulated python, Asian palm civet, Brahminy kite are being given to Nandankanan Biological Park in exchange.
He said that penguins native to South America will be brought from Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo (Byculla zoo) in Mumbai. In exchange, Pilikula zoo will give marsh crocodiles.
Yellow anaconda will arrive from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust, Chennai in exchange for Indian cobras and other venomous snakes from Pilikula.
Endangered animals like wolves, gharials from M C Zoological Park, Chhatbir, Punjab will be exchanged for dhole, reticulated python, Muscovy duck and hyena that are in surplus at Pilikula park, said Bhandary.
Endangered wolves, and exotic birds from Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai will be brought in exchange for hyenas and King cobras. Exotic birds from SV Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo), Andhra Pradesh will be exchanged for Asian palm civets and other animals, he added.
Further, Bhandary said, “The penguins will require a special enclosure to provide a supportive environment, which will be created with the help of CSR funds or donors. By introducing penguins, the number of visitors to the zoo will increase."
