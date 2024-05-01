Manoj Jarange says if Marathas, Marathis unite, Karnataka-Maharashtra border row can be solved in 6 months

Belagavi: Maratha reservation movement leader Manoj Jarange Patil called the Maratha and Marathi speaking community to unite for getting the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute resolved and to refrain from politics. If the community unites, the issue could be resolved in six months despite it being pending since decades, Patil said on Tuesday.
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) organised a rally for Jarange-Patil here on Tuesday to make him aware of the boundary dispute and 'injustices' suffered by Marathi speaking people in the boundary areas of the state.
Patil said, "We succeeded in the Maratha reservation movement in Maharashtra as the community united and took to the streets. Leaders from both ruling and opposition parties in Maharashtra were not in favour of reservation for the community yet we have succeeded. Marathi speaking people here need to show similar unity here and should ensure that one person from every family hits the streets."
He added, "To get the boundary dispute resolved, we need to go to the roots and those participating in the movement should not withdraw. Those in the movement should be prepared to face all consequences and go to the extreme end. Unity could ensure the Centre resolves the dispute in six months time."
"I am yet to take the boundary dispute up. We have a practice of taking one issue at a time and take it to its logical end. Problems of Marathi speaking community in the boundary areas have been brought to my notice, but we want the community to unite," Patil said.
Jarange Patil said he will hold a meeting with Marathi speaking people from the border areas to understand their grievances and demands and then take up the movement. "I work for the social needs of the community and not for political gains. Activists should prepare their families for the movement and ensure that they get the issue resolved during their lifetime and the next generation does not suffer," he said.
Patil said he will undertake a movement for resolving the problems of Maratha community across the country.
