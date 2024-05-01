Manoj Jarange says if Marathas, Marathis unite, Karnataka-Maharashtra border row can be solved in 6 months

"I am yet to take the boundary dispute up. We have a practice of taking one issue at a time and take it to its logical end. Problems of Marathi speaking community in the boundary areas have been brought to my notice, but we want the community to unite," Patil said.

Jarange Patil said he will hold a meeting with Marathi speaking people from the border areas to understand their grievances and demands and then take up the movement. "I work for the social needs of the community and not for political gains. Activists should prepare their families for the movement and ensure that they get the issue resolved during their lifetime and the next generation does not suffer," he said.

Patil said he will undertake a movement for resolving the problems of Maratha community across the country.