MDP, KSPCB to facilitate making of 10,000 seed-ball Ganesha idols by students

Ganesha Chaturthi is on September 18.

As a prelude to Ganesha Utsava, seer of Udupi-based Pejawar Mutt Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami initiated the rituals for making of a Ganesha idol, with sacred mud from 21 pilgrim places and water of nine sacred rivers. He also released a poster on the occasion.

Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Friday, member of MDP N R Manjunath said, last year, over 500 children were involved in making seed-ball Ganeshas, as part of the first Mysuru Ganesha Utsava, to drive the message of eco-friendly celebration of the festival.

“KSPCB, which had helped the initiative, was pleased and offered to help in a big way, to create awareness and also to promote eco-friendly celebration of Ganesha festival. Children will make the idols in their respective schools, while around 500 children will gather at the Ganesha Utsava venue, Madhava Krupa, on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai (JLB) Road, in Lakshmipuram, to represent all students involved,” he said.

Manjunath said, the Prathistana took up the celebration since last year, as it was observed that the religious, spiritual, social and patriotic spirit in the celebration was being diluted gradually. “It has to be noted that Balagangadhar Tilak initiated public Ganesha Chaturthi celebration to mobilse people for the freedom struggle. Thus, besides being a religious celebration, Ganesha Utsava is also for ‘Rastra Karya’ or for the cause of the nation,” he said.

He said, Ganesha Utsava will also promote ‘Samarasya’ or harmony in the society. “It will be all inclusive. Couples from all communities in Mysuru region will participate in the ‘homas’ held during the festivities,” he said.

Lohit Urs, member of MDP, said, Ganesha idols from across Mysuru city will converge at Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple, near North Gate of Mysuru Palace, from two directions – JLB Road and NR Mohalla, Ashoka Road – in a procession for ‘Sarvajanika Visarjane’ or public immersion. A procession will be taken out on D Devaraja Urs Road, up to JLB Road, and then head towards Srirangapatna for immersion in the Cauvery River,” he said.

Charan Raj, member of MDP, said, various competitions would be held for children during the festivities. “Evening cultural events are a highlight of the festivities. Students of Raghuleela School of Music will present a Nagara Sankeerthane on September 18. It will be a musical night by Manju Drums Collective Team on September 19. Haricharan Band on September 20. Shadow Play by Prahlad Acharya and flute-vocal jugalbandi by Shashank Subrahmanya and Jayatheerth Mevundi on September 21. Music by Shankar Shanbagh, virtual reality by Vinay Hegde and Oxygen team dance on September 22. Harish Pandav will present a saxophone concert on September 23,” he said.