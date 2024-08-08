Mega Congress Janandolana in Mysuru set to expose alleged 'scams' under earlier BJP, JD(S) governments in Karnataka

Mysuru: The Congress is all set to host a mega 'Janandolana' at the Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru, on Friday, at 11 am.

A huge dais, with the slogan 'Sathyameva Jayathe' (truth prevails), has been erected and the grand old party's leaders have listed the achievements of the Congress-led state government.

Further, they are all set to expose the alleged 'scams' under the BJP-led government between 2008 and 2013 and 2019 and 2023, and under the earlier JD(S)-led governments.

KPCC research department teams have prepared a huge lists of alleged scams and irregularities, which run into several pages, involving bitcoin, PSI and other recruitments, the Parashurama theme park, Gangakalyana (Ambedkar, Bhovi and Aadi Jambhava corporations), Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank, the Devraj Urs Truck Terminal, and mining and denotification issues.

In addition, they are set to highlight allegations of the '40 per cent commission', corruption during Covid-19 pandemic, and more. They have listed cases lodged against various MLAs, ex-MLAs and ex-ministers of both the BJP and JD(S). They have also listed cases of corruption, missing persons, sexual abuse, child marriage, drug abuse and others registered during earlier regimes. An LED screen has also been erected to showcase all this information.