Melt-in-the-mouth Mylari dosa, idli feature on Siddaramaiah's breakfast plate at 86-year-old hotel in Mysuru

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday took out some time from his busy schedule for breakfast at an 86-year-old hotel in Mysuru.

The Congress veteran had idli and dosa for breakfast at the Old Original Vinayaka Mylari at Nazarbad in Mysuru earlier in the morning. The CM enjoyed extra soft Mylari masala dosa and idli topped with cubes of butter with coconut chutney and onion saagu, all served over plantain leaf on a plate.

His son ex-MLA Dr S Yathindra, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, Minister K Venkatesh, MUDA chairman Marigowda also joined him. A large number of people also reached the hotel to meet the CM.