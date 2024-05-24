Melt-in-the-mouth Mylari dosa, idli feature on Siddaramaiah's breakfast plate at 86-year-old hotel in Mysuru

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday took out some time from his busy schedule for breakfast at an 86-year-old hotel in Mysuru.
The Congress veteran had idli and dosa for breakfast at the Old Original Vinayaka Mylari at Nazarbad in Mysuru earlier in the morning. The CM enjoyed extra soft Mylari masala dosa and idli topped with cubes of butter with coconut chutney and onion saagu, all served over plantain leaf on a plate.
His son ex-MLA Dr S Yathindra, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, Minister K Venkatesh, MUDA chairman Marigowda also joined him. A large number of people also reached the hotel to meet the CM.
Siddaramaiah outside the Old Original Vinayaka Mylari at Nazarbad in Mysuru where a crowd had gathered to meet him.
Credit: Special Arrangement
CM Siddaramaiah told media persons, "It has been a long time since I had breakfast here. I had planned to visit on Thursday itself. Enjoying such breakfast in hotels is a rare privilege," he said.
Later in his tweet on X, he shared his emotional connect with Mysuru and stated, "As I enjoyed breakfast at Hotel Mylari, I could recall the memories of my college days in Mysuru. All my life's unforgettable memories are blended with Mysuru. Mysuru is not just my birth district but it is the place which has given life to me. Even when I am away from Mysuru physically, the memories of Mysuru always remain close to my heart. I am indebted to this land," he said.
ಇಂದು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಮೈಲಾರಿ ಹೋಟೆಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ತಿಂಡಿ ತಿನ್ನುವಾಗ ನನ್ನ ಕಾಲೇಜು ದಿನಗಳು ನೆನಪಾದವು.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 24, 2024
ನನ್ನ ಬದುಕಿನ ಅವಿಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ನೆನಪುಗಳೆಲ್ಲವೂ ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ಜೊತೆ ಬೆಸೆದುಕೊಂಡಿವೆ.
ಮೈಸೂರು ನನಗೆ ಹುಟ್ಟೂರು ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ ಬದುಕು ಕೊಟ್ಟ ಊರು.
ದೈಹಿಕವಾಗಿ ದೂರವಿದ್ದಾಗಲೂ ಮೈಸೂರಿನ ನೆನಪು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಸದಾ ಹತ್ತಿರವಾಗಿರುತ್ತದೆ.
ಈ… pic.twitter.com/5BdEqkC5B5
Mysuru Hotel Owners' Association President C Narayangowda said, "CM Siddaramaiah is like a brand ambassador for our hotel industry in Mysuru. Earlier he used to often enjoy masala dosa at Ramya hotel which is closed now. He often visits Nalpak hotel and tries delicacies from different noted hotels including Hotel Hanumanthu whenever he is in Mysuru. He often has good things to say to the hotels and also gives tips to the owners of the hotels about maintaining hygiene, quality and taste," he said.
He added, "This Mylari hotel was started by Gowramma in 1938 and is now being run by his grandson. Till recently, this hotel which served these melting delicious dosas at a 10X80 small old building, has now been shifted to a new building adjacent to it with modern facilities to handle the growing crowd, Narayangowda said.
While hotel Mylari has been a regular visiting joint for Mysureans, tourists especially foreigners and even many celebrities who visit Mysuru, make it part of their itinerary to visit this hotel and enjoy at least two dosas here. They sell more than 1000 dosas per day, according to hotel sources.