Mercury crosses 45°C in four districts of Karnataka as summer roasts state

As per the daily report of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) for a 24-hour timeframe (8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday), Raichur registered the highest average maximum temperature of 45.4°C. It was followed by other north Karnataka districts such as Kalaburagi (44.53°C), Koppal (43.44°C), Vijayanagara (42.98°C) and Gadag (42.96°C).