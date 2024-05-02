Mercury crosses 45°C in four districts of Karnataka as summer roasts state

Bengaluru: In yet another instance of the exceptionally severe summer in Karnataka this year, temperatures have soared past the 45-degree Celsius mark in some parts of Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts.
As per the daily report of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) for a 24-hour timeframe (8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday), Raichur registered the highest average maximum temperature of 45.4°C. It was followed by other north Karnataka districts such as Kalaburagi (44.53°C), Koppal (43.44°C), Vijayanagara (42.98°C) and Gadag (42.96°C).
However, the maximum temperature in the range of 45°C to 46.7°C was recorded in some parts of Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts. The lowest average minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Hassan district (23.15°C).
Heatwave warning
As per the report, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal districts. Heatwave conditions are likely in Ballari, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Yadgir districts.
The rainfall forecast may provide a brief respite amid the scorching summer. Isolated very light to moderate rains/thundershowers are expected over Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.
In the stipulated period, the highest rainfall of 35.5 mm was recorded at Bhogavi in Haveri.
