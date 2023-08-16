Home
karnataka

Minister Rajanna moots round-the-clock darshan during Hasanamba festival

The minister also said that temple priests should refrain from performing 'Kumkumarchane' and other rituals during the VIPs' visit and limit it to 'Mangalarathi'
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 07:13 IST

The annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava will be held from November 2 to 15 this year and there are plans to implement round-the-clock darshan during the 'Jatra Mahotsava'.

With lakhs of devotees visiting the temple to have darshan of the deity, every year, the District in-charge Minister K N Rajanna said the temple management should provide an opportunity for 24x7 darshan this year.

Besides, the temple priests should refrain from performing 'Kumkumarchane' and other rituals during the VIPs' visit and limit it to 'Mangalarathi'. This would prevent delay in darshan for the devotees standing in queue for several hours, he said.

Package tour

Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabama said the district administration is planning to boost tourism activities in the district by organising package tours along with Hasanamba darshan. Five packages are being planned to include tourism places in the district for two or three days. This will be decided after holding discussions with the tourism department and travel agencies, she said.

(Published 16 August 2023, 07:13 IST)
