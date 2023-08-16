Minister Rajanna moots round-the-clock darshan during Hasanamba festival

The annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava will be held from November 2 to 15 this year and there are plans to implement round-the-clock darshan during the 'Jatra Mahotsava'.

With lakhs of devotees visiting the temple to have darshan of the deity, every year, the District in-charge Minister K N Rajanna said the temple management should provide an opportunity for 24x7 darshan this year.

Besides, the temple priests should refrain from performing 'Kumkumarchane' and other rituals during the VIPs' visit and limit it to 'Mangalarathi'. This would prevent delay in darshan for the devotees standing in queue for several hours, he said.