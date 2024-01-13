Karnataka minister warns of action against poor quality works under JJM

The ZP CEO said that the gram panchayats (GPs) have been directed to invite expression of interest for supply of water in tankers during peak summer. A year ago, there was shortage of water in 16 gram panchayats. The GPs have been asked to identify borewells for the supply of water. A committee under the assistant commissioner was set up for overseeing integrated management of water stocked in all the check dams in the district.