Karnataka minister warns of action against poor quality works under JJM

District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday warned of action against officials found compromising with quality and taking up unscientific works during the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
The minister was presiding over the tri-monthly Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) meeting at Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Hall.
Dinesh told the officials to submit an outcome analysis report on the water supply connections provided and the number of habitations benefited with the completion of works under the scheme within a week.
Surprise visits will be conducted to check the quality of works and assess the physical progress, he warned.
Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Anand said that in the first phase all 458 works had been completed to provide 53,194 Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) at a cost of Rs 125.88 crore. During the second phase, 134 works had been taken up and 32 works had been completed. In the third phase, 108 works were taken up and 11 works had been completed. “Remaining 97 works are in progress,” he added.
Poor quality works
KDP-nominated member Melwyn highlighted the poor quality works at Adyar and Neermarga gram panchayats. The works had not been implemented as per the estimate. Though 90% of the pipelines were laid in the past, it is being relaid again. Over head tank work is of poor quality. Sources have not been identified for supply of water, he alleged.
The executive engineer failed to furnish details when the minister sought the outcome analysis of the completed works.
The ZP CEO said that the gram panchayats (GPs) have been directed to invite expression of interest for supply of water in tankers during peak summer. A year ago, there was shortage of water in 16 gram panchayats. The GPs have been asked to identify borewells for the supply of water. A committee under the assistant commissioner was set up for overseeing integrated management of water stocked in all the check dams in the district.
Depending on the inflow of water, maximum storage level will be maintained in all the check/vented dams, he said.
Funds to sink borewells
MLA Harish Poonja said the Task Force should be given funds to sink borewells. Wooden planks or shutters to impound water had not been fixed in about 60% of the dams in order to increase the groundwater table. MLC Prathapsimha Nayak emphasised on the need to conduct a study on the storage capacity of the check dams.
An official from the Minor Irrigation department said that there are 447 vented dams across the district under the department. Wooden planks had been fixed in 80% of the dams. A Rs 297 lakh-proposal was submitted for fixing the wooden planks, which is yet to be approved. Many wooden planks are old and need to be replaced, he said.
The minister said, “We will write to the Minor Irrigation department through the KDP to allow removal of silt accumulating in the vented dams every year.”