Minor girl gangraped in Karnataka's Mandya; two of her classmates among three held

Mandya: The police have arrested three youths on charges of gang rape of a minor girl here on Friday.

The police arrested the accused based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl's mother. The prime accused and the girl are students at a college in Mysuru. The accused had lured the girl by saying that he was in love with her. The duo had visited several places in Mysuru during Dasara celebrations, including Yuva Dasara, it is learnt.

On November 4, the accused asked the girl to go to Maddur with him. He then took her to a lodge on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, assaulted her sexually and also recorded the act. Later, he invited two of his friends to the lodge, forced the girl to cooperate with them and threatened to leak the video if she refused. They too gang-raped her and the act was recorded.