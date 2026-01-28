<p><a href="https://www.kotakneo.com/margin-trading-facility/" rel="nofollow">MTF </a>(Margin Trading Facility) lets you buy delivery shares by paying only a portion upfront, while the broker funds the rest and charges interest on the funded amount. This article compares five popular platforms by their advertised starting MTF rates as of January 2026 and explains which option suits each user best.</p> <p>Rates can change, and many platforms price by slab or plan, so verify the latest rate card. Other charges apply, but interest typically dominates. If you are scanning <strong><a href="https://www.kotakneo.com/stock-research-recommendations/equity/intraday/" rel="nofollow">intraday stocks today</a></strong>, remember that MTF is designed for delivery positions, so holding days can determine whether the interest cost is worthwhile.</p> <p>In this article, you will explore the top 5 platforms in India with the lowest MTF margin rates.</p><h2>1. Kotak Neo</h2><p>Best for investors seeking a mainstream option with an advertised annual rate below 10% and a large published MTF universe for delivery buying.</p><p>● <strong>Leverage range:</strong> It promotes buying power up to 5X on eligible stocks, subject to risk limits and exchange rules.</p><p>● <strong>Eligible stocks:</strong> It highlights access to 1,500+ stocks under MTF, providing flexibility across names and sectors.</p><p>● <strong>Plan and risk reminder:</strong> The best rate may be linked to a specific plan, so confirm which plan applies to your account before assuming the headline number. Keep an eye on margins, as funded delivery can move quickly in volatile markets.</p><h2>2. Paytm Money</h2><p>Best for rate-sensitive users who expect lower MTF utilisation and prefer a lower entry rate, especially when holding positions for short- to medium-term periods.</p><p>● <strong>Funding percentage framing:</strong> Positioned as paying a part upfront while the broker funds the rest, with leverage linked to eligibility rules and risk checks.</p><p>● <strong>Eligible stocks:</strong> Availability is stock-dependent, so your usable list is the broker’s MTF-eligible universe, not the entire list of listed shares.</p><p>● <strong>What you actually pay:</strong> Interest depends on the funded amount and holding days, so estimating the cost before you buy helps you avoid surprises when you settle later. If your usage grows, check how the next slab changes your effective rate.</p><h2>3. Angel One</h2><p>Best for users who prefer a day-wise quoted rate and want the flexibility to hold positions beyond a single session, as long as margins are maintained.</p><p>● <strong>When interest starts:</strong> Interest is charged from the buy date until the sell or conversion date, including non-trading days.</p><p>● <strong>Billing clarity:</strong> The per-day format makes estimation simple: daily rate × borrowed amount × holding days, then add applicable statutory charges.</p><p>● <strong>Holding rule:</strong> Positions can be held without a fixed time limit, but margin shortfalls can still trigger action if you do not add funds or reduce exposure. This is why monitoring matters.</p><h2>4. Zerodha</h2><p>Best for investors who want a single published rate and prefer a set-up where MTF pricing is not presented as a plan-based “as low as” offer.</p><p>● <strong>Stock coverage:</strong> It lists MTF availability across 1,300+ stocks, helping you choose a wider range while staying within MTF rules.</p><p>● <strong>Leverage mention:</strong> It highlights up to 5X leverage, allowing MTF to amplify exposure and increase losses if the trade moves against you.</p><p>● <strong>Rate variation note:</strong> The rate is shown as standard, but please check the latest help page before placing an order, as policies may change.</p><h2>5. Groww</h2><p>Best for investors who prefer a clearly stated daily charge and selectively use MTF, with costs easy to track.</p><p>● <strong>Leverage style:</strong> Highlights buying power up to 4X, so you pay a smaller upfront portion, and the rest is funded, subject to stock-wise limits.</p><p>● <strong>Eligible stock universe:</strong> MTF applies only to a defined list of eligible stocks, so confirm eligibility before you assume funding is available for a specific share.</p><p>● <strong>How interest is charged:</strong> Interest is charged only on the funded portion, and your outgo depends primarily on the borrowed amount and holding days, not on the full order value.</p><h2></h2>.<h2>Conclusion</h2><p>These five brokers publish MTF rates as of January 2026, and a rate-first comparison helps you shortlist faster. Because pricing can change and may depend on plan or slab, treat headline rates as a starting point. To choose well, estimate your funding amount and expected holding days, then compare the interest you would pay on that borrowed amount. Pick the broker with the lowest carrying cost for your holding period, not just the headline rate.</p>